FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FRP Price Performance

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. FRP has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $571.55 million, a PE ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at FRP

In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $31,127.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $92,353.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619 shares of company stock worth $96,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FRP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $3,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FRP by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in FRP by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FRP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FRP by 17,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

