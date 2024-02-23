Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.00. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 38.04%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,743,000 after acquiring an additional 564,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,518,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,127,000 after acquiring an additional 294,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 168,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after acquiring an additional 421,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.