Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. 94,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,741,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $14,429,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.