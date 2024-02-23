Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of FLS stock remained flat at $41.84 during trading on Friday. 61,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 372.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

