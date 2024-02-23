Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Five9 worth $66,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,410,000 after acquiring an additional 510,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Five9 by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,331,000 after acquiring an additional 330,567 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $62.33. 431,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

