Five9, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Five9 in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

FIVN opened at $61.52 on Friday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,286,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,397,000 after buying an additional 50,540 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 330,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Five9 by 13.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 306,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

