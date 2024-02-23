First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

First US Bancshares stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.01. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in First US Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First US Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

