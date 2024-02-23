First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

First Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $94.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.65. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Sunday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

