Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden Acquires 139 Shares

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGTGet Free Report) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 139 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 853 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £1,185.67 ($1,492.91).

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 864 ($10.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 844.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 841.70. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 788.71 ($9.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 923 ($11.62).

About Finsbury Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.