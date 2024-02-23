Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden Acquires 139 Shares

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 139 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 853 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £1,185.67 ($1,492.91).
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 864 ($10.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 844.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 841.70. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 788.71 ($9.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 923 ($11.62).
About Finsbury Growth & Income
