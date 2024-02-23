Financial Comparison: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) & Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CNFinance and Hut 8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Hut 8 1 0 2 0 2.33

Hut 8 has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Given Hut 8’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than CNFinance.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $1.19 billion 0.11 $20.11 million $0.33 5.94 Hut 8 $115.90 million 3.16 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -3.01

This table compares CNFinance and Hut 8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 has a beta of 3.9, suggesting that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Hut 8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 9.73% 4.33% 1.20% Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNFinance beats Hut 8 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

