Financial Analysis: ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) vs. Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) and Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASMPT and Camtek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASMPT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camtek $315.38 million 11.73 $79.95 million $1.62 51.25

Camtek has higher revenue and earnings than ASMPT.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASMPT 0 0 0 0 N/A Camtek 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASMPT and Camtek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Camtek has a consensus price target of $71.14, suggesting a potential downside of 14.31%. Given Camtek’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camtek is more favorable than ASMPT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Camtek shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.4% of Camtek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASMPT and Camtek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASMPT N/A N/A N/A Camtek 24.93% 19.46% 11.71%

Summary

Camtek beats ASMPT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment provides assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. The company provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support fanout wafer level packaging applications. It serves semiconductor manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, integrated device manufacturers, and wafer level packaging subcontractors. The company sells its products in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Camtek Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

