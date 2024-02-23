Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 708,947 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $410,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

