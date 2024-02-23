Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $905.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSM. StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

