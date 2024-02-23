Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,068,922 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.64% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $46,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,049 shares of company stock worth $2,007,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

