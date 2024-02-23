Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 99,510 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,510 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Realty Income worth $54,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

