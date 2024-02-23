Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,972 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $40,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $305.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.30 and a 52 week high of $315.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.60.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

