Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 26,223 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.40% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $48,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

