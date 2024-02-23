Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 24,846 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of ATI worth $50,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ATI by 148.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

ATI Stock Up 1.3 %

ATI opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.18. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

ATI Company Profile



ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

