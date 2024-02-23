Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 161,671 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,671 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.72% of Assurant worth $54,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,859,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $177.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $179.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day moving average is $156.96.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

