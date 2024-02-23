Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,027 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $38,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $407.31 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $407.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

