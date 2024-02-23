Federated Hermes Inc. Has $52.93 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362,257 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $52,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $40,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.