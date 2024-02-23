Federated Hermes Inc. Has $47.12 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,806,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,358 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $47,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROIC

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.