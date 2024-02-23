Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Vail Resorts worth $39,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,393,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN opened at $236.84 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

