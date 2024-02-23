FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FBK. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.58.

FB Financial stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.17. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,686,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,710. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

