Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$1,650.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1,641.67.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFH

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

TSE FFH opened at C$1,370.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$863.55 and a 12-month high of C$1,428.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,293.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,208.45.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $19.871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total transaction of C$619,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$944,499. In related news, Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 589 shares in the company, valued at C$795,138.22. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total transaction of C$619,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$944,499. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.