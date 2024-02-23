Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

NYSE EXR opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.94.

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after buying an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

