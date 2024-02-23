Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.84. 1,441,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.