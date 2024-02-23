Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $58.14 and last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 595003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

Specifically, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock worth $2,204,588 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

