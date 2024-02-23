Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $58.14 and last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 595003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.
Specifically, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock worth $2,204,588 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Further Reading
