Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Jacob A. Orville Sells 1,078 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $66,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after buying an additional 115,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,493,000 after acquiring an additional 539,498 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.