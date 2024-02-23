Evercore ISI Boosts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $75.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Vertiv Trading Up 7.5 %

Vertiv stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $65.56. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

