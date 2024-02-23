Evercore ISI Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $725.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $670.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.50.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $657.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $628.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $668.24. The company has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,137,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

