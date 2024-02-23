Evercore ISI Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $14.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.21.

GTES stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,273.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

