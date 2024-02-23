Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

