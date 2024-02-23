Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after acquiring an additional 558,757 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $70.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

