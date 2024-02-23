EPG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,007. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

