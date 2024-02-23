EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,137. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.14 and its 200-day moving average is $430.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. HSBC cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

