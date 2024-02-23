EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

MCHP stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. 1,168,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

