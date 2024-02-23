EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.47. The company had a trading volume of 507,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,294. The company has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $257.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

