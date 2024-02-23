EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ACN traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $375.16. 515,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,481. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

