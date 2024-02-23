EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,048,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.49, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

