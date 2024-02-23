EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 31,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

DTE traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. 172,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,093. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,589,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

