EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $101,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,513 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

