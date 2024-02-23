EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,834 shares of the real estate investment trust worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.77. 95,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,674. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.74 and its 200-day moving average is $177.40.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

