EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Down 3.4 %

Alcoa stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. 2,336,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,479. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

