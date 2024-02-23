EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 927,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,077,000 after buying an additional 685,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,278,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $141.43. 251,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.76. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.