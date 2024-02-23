EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.67. 465,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,363. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.