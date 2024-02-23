EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 406,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,709. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

