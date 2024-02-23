EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,800 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,437,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,870,000 after purchasing an additional 137,784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 59.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,950,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,427,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 773,344 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $13,024,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 334,888 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.94. 92,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,765. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

