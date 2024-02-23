Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 981.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,524 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Enviva worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enviva during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enviva by 472.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Stock Performance

NYSE EVA opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $43.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EVA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

