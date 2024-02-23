Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

Enovis Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Enovis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.